Mari Selvaraj: Dhanush, Kalaipuli S. Thanu’s support for Karnan gives me courage

Director Mari Selvaraj makes no secret about his hunger for appreciation. At a press meet in Chennai on Wednesday, he recalled how he values appreciation from his mentors, colleagues, and the media. “Before Dhanush left for the United States, we showed him the movie. After watching it, he just told me that this film will take me to a new height. But, did not say anything about the movie. After some time, I asked him again, ‘sir, you have not said anything about the film yet?'” he said.

Dhanush seems to have been taken back by his director’s eagerness. “Dhanush asked whether I won’t feel shy in openly asking for appreciation,” he said.

The director explained that he was worried whether this film would cater to Dhanush’s stardom and the expectations of his fans. To calm his nerves Dhanush said, as Mari recalled, “I am so glad to have been part of your film. I love you, sir. Is that enough?”

Mari also noted that he was nervous when he had to show the film to producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu. “I was waiting outside as the producer and his son were watching the film. When the film reached the climax, I wanted to see Thanu sir’s reaction to the last shot. And I entered the theatre only to find him crying. I was speechless. He hugged me and kissed my cheek and encouraged me to take this film worldwide,” he said.

Mari said the amount of love and appreciation that he received from his mentors Ram and Pa. Ranjith before the release of his directorial debut, Pariyerum Perumal. “I am confident of this film today because of the kind of support I have received from Dhanush and Thanu sir. To make such sort of films, the support from people who you work with is imperative. That gives me the courage to go out and promote this film to others,” he noted.

Besides Mari, producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu, music composer Santhosh Narayanan and other members of the cast and crew of Karnan were present at the event. Dhanush, who is currently in Los Angeles, had sent a letter appreciating Mari and the entire cast and crew of Karnan.

“Karnan is a very special film for me. As an actor and a person, I got to learn a lot from this film. His determination and humanity was a great source of support every day. I often thought, can I be as good a person as Mari? Thanks for being in my life and turning me into Karnan,” Dhanush had said in his letter, which was read at the event.

Karnan is due in cinemas on April 9.