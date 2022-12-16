TN theatre owners refuse to screen Avatar: The Way Of Water. Here’s why

Many owners of single screens in Tamil Nadu have expressed regret about not screening Avatar: The Way Of Water after they failed to resolve disagreements with the film’s producers over profit-sharing terms.

Rakesh Gowthaman, the owner of Chennai’s popular twin-screen Vetri Theatres, was very excited about the release of Avatar 2. And he also undertook an expensive renovation of his theatres to support the visual grandeur of the James Cameron directorial.

“They (the producers) are asking 10 per cent more than the usual term. We said we will give 5 per cent more as a special case for Avatar 2. But, they didn’t agree. We usually pay 55 per cent share in the first week. This time, we offered 60 per cent,” Rakesh told Indianexpress.com.

Avatar 2 has been released in Tamil Nadu on about 300 screens. Many single screens have caved in and agreed to the terms demanded by the producers. However, some have refused to budge. “For Avengers: Endgame, we payed 55 per cent. Once we agree to these terms then everyone will start asking the same,” Rakesh added.

The film’s producers had also faced the same problem with exhibitors in Kerala. The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala announced that it won’t screen the film in Kerala on the new profit-sharing terms. However, the parties resolved the issue after the exhibitors agreed to give 6o per cent in profits. But, the makers were not ready to make the same concessions for exhibitors in Tamil Nadu.

Very disappointed that #AvatarTheWayOfWater will not be playing at @agscinemas as we could not agree to the terms offered to us. Will definitely miss watching this film on the big screen. — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) December 15, 2022

“Kerala exhibitors’ association is quite strong and very united unlike Tamil Nadu,” Rakesh Gowthaman rued.

Rakesh, however, added that negotiations are still going on with the producers. And he was hopeful that they could find an agreeable solution soon.