Manoj Bajpayee’s day out with south superstars: Bhonsle actor shares photos with Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi

Manoj Bajpayee, who attended the 67th National Film Awards, got to spend time with the who’s who of the South Indian film industry. The awards that were announced for the year 2019 saw movies from south bagging top honours in various popular categories, including non-feature films. Superstar Rajinikanth was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Manoj has shared several photos from his meeting with his colleagues from the south. He could be seen hanging out with Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, R. Parthiepan and others. “Some moments with the greats during the national film awards ceremony !! (sic),” Manoj captioned the photos that he shared them on his Instagram account.

He also heaped praises on Vijay Sethupathi, who won the award in the best supporting actor category for his performance in Super Deluxe. “Met my adorable and a very talented friend @VijaySethuOffl at NFA CEREMONY !! Congratulations on getting the best supporting actor award for a superb performance in super delux !! (sic),” Manoj tweeted.

It is noteworthy that Vijay Sethupathi is shooting for the upcoming Hindi web series, which was created by Raj and DK of The Family Man.

Manoj won his third National Award for acting for his performance as a cancer patient in Bhonsle. He shared the Best Actor award with Dhanush, who won for his performance in Asuran.

Previously, Manoj had won this prestigious award for his acting in Satya and Pinjar.