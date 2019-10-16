Manju Warrier or Jyotika: Who will star in Thalaivar 168?

Siruthai Siva and Rajinikanth are teaming up for their next Thalaivar 168, produced by Sun Pictures. Now, grapevine suggests that Viswasam director has initiated talks with Manju Warrier and Jyotika. If these speculations turn out to be true, one of them is expected to be cast as the leading lady, opposite Rajinikanth.

While Jyotika had shared screen space with Superstar in the blockbuster Chandramukhi, a remake of the Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu; Manju Warrier hasn’t paired up with Rajinikanth yet. The Malayalam actor, who made her Tamil debut with Dhanush’s Asuran recently, has been receiving an overwhelming response for her role.

The Odiyan actor has her hands full with Jack N Jill, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Prathi Poovankozhi and Kayattam. If Manju comes on board, this will be an interesting fresh combination to look forward.

Meanwhile, we hear Siva has retained the technical crew of Viswasam for Thalaivar 168 as well, including music director D Imman, cinematographer Vetri and editor Ruben. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

According to a source, the shooting will begin as soon as Rajinikanth returns from his spiritual trip. Touted to be a rural family action entertainer, Thalaivar 168 is in the pre-production stage.