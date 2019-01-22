Manju Warrier roped in for Dhanush’s Asuran

Dhanush on Tuesday announced that Malayalam actor Manju Warrier will share screen space with him in Vetrimaaran’s Asuran. The film marks Warrier’s debut in the Tamil film industry.

“#asuran – update .. the evergreen Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead. Excited to share screen space and learn from this amazing talent,” Dhanush tweeted.

The first look poster of Asuran featuring Dhanush, with tobacco-stained teeth and holy ash on his forehead, caught the attention of Twitterati.

Vetrimaaran and Dhanush have previously worked together on Vada Chennai, Polladhavan and Aadukalam. Asuran will mark their fourth collaboration.

2018 was a successful year for Dhanush as both his releases Vada Chennai and Maari 2 went on to become hits.

Kalaipuli S Thanu will be bankrolling Asuran under his banner V Creations. The music of the film will be composed by GV Prakash.