scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Manjima Mohan was body shamed even at her wedding, actor says it doesn’t affect her anymore

Manjima Mohan in a recent interview opened up about how she faces fat-shamers.

Gautham Karthik, Manjima MohanA photo from Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan's wedding. (Photos: Instagram/Manjima Mohan)

Actors Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik recently entered wedlock in Chennai, and the pictures of the two went viral on social media. While many fans commented with best wishes for the newlyweds, some body shamed Manjima.

In a recent interview with India Today, Manjima claimed that the vile comments didn’t just happen online but that she faced such comments during her wedding ceremony as well.

Talking to the portal, Manjima Mohan said that such comments don’t affect her anymore as she is at peace with her body. “In fact, even at our wedding, a few people commented about it. Earlier, it used to bother me, but now I am comfortable with my body and I know that I can lose weight when I want to,” she said.

Manjima also admitted that she is into fitness and can work on her body to get fit if it’s for a professional commitment. “I’m not sure why it should affect others,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...
ALSO READ |Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are now married, see first photos

Manjima Mohan, who started her acting career as a child artist in Malayalam film Kaliyoonjal, turned into a female lead in the film Oru Vadakkan Selfie, which had Nivin Pauly in the lead role. She later made her foray into Tamil cinema with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Manjima started dating Gautham Karthik after sharing screen space in the film Devarattam. After dating for a few years, the two finally took the plunge on November 28 in a close-knit wedding ceremony.

Manjima Mohan will be seen next in October 31st Ladies Night, which is currently in production.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 06:46:47 pm
Next Story

RO systems, clearing landfills, waiving house tax dues feature on Cong’s MCD poll manifesto

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra’s family holiday in London
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close