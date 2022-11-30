Manjima Mohan was body shamed even at her wedding, actor says it doesn’t affect her anymore

Actors Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik recently entered wedlock in Chennai, and the pictures of the two went viral on social media. While many fans commented with best wishes for the newlyweds, some body shamed Manjima.

In a recent interview with India Today, Manjima claimed that the vile comments didn’t just happen online but that she faced such comments during her wedding ceremony as well.

Talking to the portal, Manjima Mohan said that such comments don’t affect her anymore as she is at peace with her body. “In fact, even at our wedding, a few people commented about it. Earlier, it used to bother me, but now I am comfortable with my body and I know that I can lose weight when I want to,” she said.

Manjima also admitted that she is into fitness and can work on her body to get fit if it’s for a professional commitment. “I’m not sure why it should affect others,” she said.

Manjima Mohan, who started her acting career as a child artist in Malayalam film Kaliyoonjal, turned into a female lead in the film Oru Vadakkan Selfie, which had Nivin Pauly in the lead role. She later made her foray into Tamil cinema with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Manjima started dating Gautham Karthik after sharing screen space in the film Devarattam. After dating for a few years, the two finally took the plunge on November 28 in a close-knit wedding ceremony.

Manjima Mohan will be seen next in October 31st Ladies Night, which is currently in production.