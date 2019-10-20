Manjima Mohan undergoes leg surgery, calls her recovery the ‘toughest situation’ in life

Manjima Mohan is currently recovering after undergoing a leg surgery. The actress shared a post on her official Instagram page to tell fans about the surgery.

Calling the experience one of the toughest situations she has faced in life, Manjima opened up about her recovery process in a lengthy post. She wrote, “A couple of weeks back there was an incident in my life, followed by a small surgery. That’s when I found myself having to spend the next one month in bed with a cast on my leg. Earlier when people asked me ” what is the toughest situation you have faced in life?”, my answer was ” fortunately none so far “. But going forward I have a different answer. Though initial few days were not easy, I was back on my feet (in spirit) in no time doing what I love the most – my work. I apologise if I seemed anti-social (including zero response to phone calls and msgs) during this period, when actually I was making use of this opportunity to enjoy some ME time. Now is when I realise, I have been really needing it. I know it may sound like a cliche but I mean it when I say that this situation has changed me; made me a stronger person. Like they say “Everything happens for a reason, and this too shall pass.” 🙂.”

Manjima Mohan, who was last seen in Devarattam, made her debut with Gautam Vasudev Menon’s Achcham Yenbadu Madamaiyada opposite STR.

The actor, who has a slew of projects in her kitty, is on a break post her surgery. She is currently busy filming three Tamil films namely FIR, Vattam, and Thughlak Durbar opposite Vishnu Vishal, Sibi Satyaraj and Vijay Sethupathi respectively. She is also awaiting the release of Zam Zam, the official Malayalam remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen, which is in its post-production stage.