Manikarnika Tamil trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Kangana Ranaut will essay the titular role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, directed by Krish. The Bollywood actor, who’s been a part of interesting projects like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu, has also co-directed this film that has a screenplay by K Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali-fame. After its Hindi trailer, the makers are launching its Tamil and Telugu trailer in Chennai and Hyderabad respectively, today.

According to sources, the film chronicles the life of Rani Laxmi Bai, besides her final battle against the British during the Revolt of 1857.

“The film not only captures the different phases of the great warrior woman but also explores the courage of an outstanding human being,” added the source. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which was shot in Varanasi, Malleswaram, Jhansi and Rajasthan, will also have grand action sequences.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been courting a lot of controversies ever since its announcement. Apparently, Kangana had taken over the reins from the filmmaker Krish and reshot some key portions that form about 60 per cent of the film.

Mid Day reports suggest that “Kangana helmed the 45-day schedule that included the re-shoot of several key parts of the drama. Not just that, after she returned from the US earlier this week, she was thoroughly involved in the editing process along with Rameshwar Bhagat. She oversaw the VFX work, the music and the final cut as well, all of which is the director’s responsibilities.”