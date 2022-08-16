scorecardresearch
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I becomes first Tamil film to be released in IMAX format

Mani Ratnam has been attempting to make Ponniyin Selvan for a long time now, and it is all set to see the light of day next month.

August 16, 2022 7:45:53 pm
Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan I is getting bigger by the day. The historical period drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, will become the first Tamil film to be released in IMAX format.

Madras Talkies, the production house behind the film, shared the development on its official Twitter handle. The post read, “Grand gets Grander! Experience #PS1 in IMAX, the first Tamil film to come out in IMAX In theatres on 30th September! (sic).”

Though Vijay’s 2018 film Bigil was released on IMAX screens in Chennai and Bengaluru, it was not screened in IMAX format. Thus, Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan becomes the first Tamil film to be released in IMAX format.

The film adaptation of Kalki’s novel series is being made in two parts, with the first part releasing on September 30. Starring Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai and Trisha in the lead roles, the film has music by AR Rahman.

ALSO READ |Ponniyin Selvan: History versus curiosity over onscreen portrayal of mighty Cholas

Ponniyin Selvan I is the story of Arul Mozhivarman (Jayam Ravi) and his ascent to the throne of the Chola kingdom against a coup. However, the story will be from the point of view of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (Karthi), a messenger of Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), who travels through the southern kingdoms to pass on the messages between the Cholas.

Writer Jeyamohan has written the dialogues for the film, and it has Ravi Varman cranking the camera. Mani Ratnam has been attempting to make the project for a long time now, and it is all set to see the light of day next month.

