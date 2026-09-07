Mani Ratnam’s Inji Vellam: Rain-soaked first look of Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi unveiled

Director Mani Ratnam has unveiled the title and first look of his next film, a romance drama called Inji Vellam starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi. The motion poster, released on Monday by Lyca Productions, shows the two actors sharing an intimate moment in the rain.

The film is targeting a January 2027 theatrical release during the Sankranti window. AR Rahman is composing the music, marking yet another collaboration in a partnership that has defined Indian film music for over three decades.

The title, which loosely translates to “ginger water”, hints at the nature of the central relationship: two contrasting personalities coming together in something warm and familiar. One is the ginger, the other the jaggery.