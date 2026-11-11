Mani Ratnam returns to romance: Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi’s Inji Vellam gets release date

Legendary director Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated film Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, has finally received a release date. Touted as a romantic drama, the movie marks Ratnam’s return as a filmmaker after over 1.5 years since the debacle of his Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life (2025).

Inji Vellam release date

On Wednesday, November 11, the makers officially unveiled a new motion poster, revealing the movie’s release date. Inji Vellam will hit screens worldwide on January 29, 2027, about a fortnight after the Pongal weekend. The motion poster features Sethupathi and Pallavi standing in the middle of a bustling city, holding two little girls as they all smile from ear to ear.