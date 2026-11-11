Mani Ratnam returns to romance: Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi’s Inji Vellam gets release date

Mani Ratnam's upcoming romantic drama Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, is set to hit screens in January 2027.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readKochiNov 11, 2026 07:23 PM IST
Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi's Inji Vellam is set to hit screens in January 2027.Director Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam marks the first collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi. (Credit: X/@LycaProductions)

Legendary director Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated film Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, has finally received a release date. Touted as a romantic drama, the movie marks Ratnam’s return as a filmmaker after over 1.5 years since the debacle of his Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life (2025).

Inji Vellam release date

On Wednesday, November 11, the makers officially unveiled a new motion poster, revealing the movie’s release date. Inji Vellam will hit screens worldwide on January 29, 2027, about a fortnight after the Pongal weekend. The motion poster features Sethupathi and Pallavi standing in the middle of a bustling city, holding two little girls as they all smile from ear to ear.

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Inji Vellam marks the first collaboration between the two beloved actors. While this is Mani Ratnam’s first time working with Pallavi, the legendary director previously worked with Sethupathi in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).

About Inji Vellam

In September this year, the makers unveiled the romantic drama’s first motion poster, showing Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi standing opposite one another with their foreheads pressed together. The poster features Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge in the background as the two share a romantic moment, soaking in the rain.

Bankrolled by Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam, and Siva Ananth under the banners of Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Inji Vellam’s music is composed by AR Rahman. The movie also features Chaithra Achar in a key role.

Vijay Sethupathi was most recently seen in director Balaji Tharaneetharan’s Baththa, which emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi’s most recent release was director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, where she played Sita. She is now gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Periasamy’s Om, where she shares the screen with Dhanush and Mammootty. The movie will hit screens on November 20.

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