Mani Ratnam turns 64: Celebrities wish the ace filmmaker

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam turned 64 on Tuesday. On the occasion, several fans and friends from the industry flooded social media with wishes for the ace filmmaker.
In a career spanning over 35 years, Ratnam has directed two dozen films and produced over 15 movies under his production banner Madras Talkies. He is also a recipient of six National Film Awards.
Some of Mani Ratnam must-see films include Mouna Ragam, Geethanjali, Thalapathi, Anjali, Iruvar, Dil Se, Roja, Bombay, Kannathil Muthamittal, Guru and O Kadhal Kanmani to name a few.
Actor Raadhika Sarathkumar wishes Mani Ratnam over a tweet. She wrote, "Happy birthday #Manirathnam, keep us feeling proud always @hasinimani @MadrasTalkies_"