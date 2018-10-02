Mani Ratnam’s office gets a threat call over Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Mani Ratnam’s new movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is dominating box office in Tamil Nadu. Mani Ratnam’s new movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is dominating box office in Tamil Nadu.

Director Mani Ratnam has reportedly filed a police complaint in Chennai after receiving a bomb threat call over his new film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The call was made to his Abhiramapuram office on Tuesday morning and the police were immediately alerted about the incident.

According to reports, the anonymous caller demanded the removal of certain allegedly offensive dialogues.

The filmmakers are yet to share an official statement regarding the incident.

Ratnam is currently basking in the success of his latest film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which is keeping the cash registers ringing at the Tamil Nadu box office. He has scored a major box office victory after a long time in his career.

The film created massive enthusiasm among movie buffs due to its star-studded cast, including Prakash Raj, Arvind Swamy, Arun Vijay, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Jayasudha, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari among others. The film opened to a packed house last weekend and some single screens in Chennai started the screening as early as 5 am.

The four-day collection of the film is pegged at more than Rs 30 crore just in Tamil Nadu. The film is also doing well in key international markets.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd