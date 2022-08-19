scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Mani Ratnam: ‘SS Rajamouli has opened a door for all of us’

Mani Ratnam thanked SS Rajamouli as he believes that it is because of the maverick filmmaker that other directors have got the confidence to tell their stories in two parts.

mani ratnam ss rajamouliMani Ratnam praised SS Rajamouli during the launch of Chola Chola.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam launched the song “Chola Chola” from his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 on Friday. At the song launch, Ratnam took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli among others.

While Ratnam refused to reveal why he is thanking Chiranjeevi, the director said he is thanking Rajamouli as it is because of the maverick filmmaker that other directors have got the confidence to tell their stories in two parts.

He said, “In a way, he has opened a door for all of us and has shown us that this kind of film can be made. You can tell stories in two parts and be successful. It has become possible because of Baahubali, so I really want to thank him.”

Also read |Ponniyin Selvan: History versus curiosity over onscreen portrayal of mighty Cholas

Historical period drama Ponniyin Selvan is a film adaptation of Kalki’s novel series of the same name. It is being made in two parts, with the first part releasing on September 30. Starring Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai and Trisha in the lead roles, the film has music by AR Rahman. The latest song of the film, “Chola Chola” is dedicated to the valour of Aditya Karikalan, the Chola king, who is played by Vikram in the movie.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 08:40:37 pm
