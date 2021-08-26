Mani Ratnam, Shankar, AR Murugadoss and Vetrimaaran launch production house

In a first of its kind, several acclaimed Tamil filmmakers have come together to launch a major production house. The production house called Rain On Films is a collective of leading directors including Mani Ratnam, Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, AR Murugadoss, Mysskin, Vetrimaaran, Lingusamy, Sasi, Vasanta Balan, Balaji Sakthivel, and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Rain On Films will work as a corporate entity and fund feature films, anthologies, series and shows for leading OTT platforms in India. An official announcement is awaited. According to reports, the studio will be formally launched in September.

It is said to be an initiative by Mani Ratnam, who had also bankrolled Netflix’s latest anthology drama, Navarasa. Earlier, the National Award-winning filmmaker had professed his admiration for the OTT platforms. He noted that as a filmmaker, he finds streaming platforms very liberating as they allow him to tell a story in multiple formats.

The buzz is that the first project from the Rain On Films banner will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh will start the project after he finishes shooting his upcoming film Vikram, which stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Mani Ratnam, meanwhile, is busy with his upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The fantasy drama will be released in two parts and the first installment will be screened in cinemas next year.