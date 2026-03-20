Mani Ratnam reunites with Vijay Sethupathi and AR Rahman, brings Sai Pallavi into the fold for next film

Three of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated names are coming together for what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is set to direct a new romantic film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair, a combination that has sent ripples of excitement across the industry and among fans of all three artistes.

While Sethupathi and Ratnam share a history, having collaborated on the 2018 action-crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Sethupathi’s pairing with Pallavi is expected to bring a fresh dynamic. Both actors are widely regarded as powerhouse performers, raising expectations for this collaboration.

Earlier reports suggested that Dhruv Vikram and Rukmini Vasanth were considered for the lead roles, while Silambarasan was also one of the choices. However, Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi have been finalised for the film tentatively titled Madras Talkies Production 23.

Adding another layer of anticipation to the project is the return of AR Rahman to the Mani Ratnam fold. The Oscar-winning composer is confirmed to score the music for the film, continuing their legendary collaboration that began with the 1992 pan-Indian blockbuster Roja.

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There had been earlier speculation about whether Rahman might be replaced by composer Sai Abhyankkar, but the production house confirmed the original partnership holds.

The Mani Ratnam–AR Rahman combination is among the most storied in Indian cinema, having produced some of the language’s most enduring soundtracks, from Roja and Bombay to Dil Se and Ponniyin Selvan. Their reunion on a romantic canvas carries its own weight of expectation.

The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Mani Ratnam’s own production house Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The film is described as a romantic entertainer and is expected to hit screens by the end of 2026. No official title has been announced yet.

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Busy calendars, high stakes

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is set to appear alongside Junaid Khan in the romantic film Ek Din, slated for release on May 1, 2026, and also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, in her lineup.

Vijay Sethupathi, meanwhile, was last seen in Gandhi Talks, released on January 30, 2026. He has several films in different stages of production, including Pocket Novel, Train, Arasan, Jailer 2, and Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road.

After the commercial setback of Thug Life, which starred Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam is reportedly shifting gears towards a lighter romantic drama for his next project. For a filmmaker of his stature, the pivot is less a concession and more a reminder of range; Ratnam, after all, has moved between intimate romance, political epics, and gangland drama across his career with equal authority.