scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Part One motion poster announces an epic adventure. Watch

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 30.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 2, 2022 3:06:13 pm
mani ratnam- ponniyin selvam 1Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 will hit theatres on September 30 2022. (Photo: Lyka Productions/ Twitter)

The makers of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, released the motion poster of the film on Saturday. Ponniyin Selvan will release in two parts, and the first part will open in cinemas on September 30.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to make her acting comeback with the Mani Ratnam directorial.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (PS 1), the magnum opus boasts of a stellar cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s eponymous Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s.

According to reports, PS 1 will track the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan, later known as Rajaraja Chola, became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history.

Also Read |When Anil Kapoor said Abhay Deol ‘needs help’, and Abhay responded by calling him ‘a waste of my time’

Mani Ratnam’s film will have AR Rahman as the music composer, Ravi Varman as the cinematographer, and Thota Tharrani being the production designer and Sreekar Prasad as the film’s editor.

Best of Express Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
More Premium Stories >>

PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor
Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s cute, love-filled European family vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement