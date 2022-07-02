Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Part One motion poster announces an epic adventure. Watch

The makers of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, released the motion poster of the film on Saturday. Ponniyin Selvan will release in two parts, and the first part will open in cinemas on September 30.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to make her acting comeback with the Mani Ratnam directorial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (PS 1), the magnum opus boasts of a stellar cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s eponymous Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s.

According to reports, PS 1 will track the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan, later known as Rajaraja Chola, became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history.

Mani Ratnam’s film will have AR Rahman as the music composer, Ravi Varman as the cinematographer, and Thota Tharrani being the production designer and Sreekar Prasad as the film’s editor.

PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.