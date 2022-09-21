scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Mani Ratnam on Vairamuthu: ‘He’s fantastic but new talents will keep coming’

At a recent press meet, Mani Ratnam was asked why lyricist Vairamuthu was not invited to the audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Mani RatnamMani Ratnam at Ponniyin Selvan 1 event in Kochi (Photo: Instagram/Madras Talkies)

Over the years, director Mani Ratnam, composer AR Rahman and lyricist Vairamuthu have delivered many memorable songs. However, Vairamuthu is not part of Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan 1, which is gearing up for release. Several #MeToo allegations – including the one from singer Chinmayi – against the lyricist are speculated to be the reason behind the end of the collaboration. In a recent promotional event for Ponniyin Selvan in Chennai, Ratnam was asked whether he missed Vairamuthu while working on the film. In response, the filmmaker said, “Should I answer this question? It seems to be taking the conversation to a different tangent.”

However, questions about the lyricist keep following Ratnam. In another event, the filmmaker was again probed about the lyricist. This time, he was asked why Vairamuthu was not invited to the audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan 1. In response, Ratnam said, “Tamil has been around for several centuries, and many new artistes and filmmakers keep coming up from here. There’s a lot of wealth in Tamil. As you pointed out, Vairamuthu has been revered by even Kalaingar Karunanidhi (former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister). Rahman and I have used many of his poems as lyrics for our songs. He is just fantastic. However, there are talents beyond him. New talents will keep coming, new writers will keep coming… this change is also similar to that.”

ALSO READ |Mani Ratnam: Pandemic cannot be an excuse for making bad films

Mani Ratnam and Vairamuthu teamed up for the director’s last film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), which had hit songs like “Mazhai Kuruvi” and “Bhoomi Bhoomi”. For Ponniyin Selvan, a new lyricist named Ilango Krishnan was roped into pen three songs. Lyricists Kabilan, Siva Ananth and Krithika Nelson have written a song each for the film.

Starring Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Prakash Raj, Ponniyin Selvan 1, based on the novel series of Amarar Kalki, will be released on September 30.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 03:18:13 pm
Next Story

Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 owing to health issues

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Some mom-daughter time featuring Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement