scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Mani Ratnam on bringing together the star cast of Ponniyin Selvan 1: ‘I didn’t look at it that way, they were very keen…’

Mani Ratnam is awaiting the release of Ponniyin Selvan 1, dubbed as PS1, which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala among others in pivotal roles.

mani ratnamPonniyin Selvan 1 releases in cinemas on September 30.

Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam is eagerly awaiting the release of his epic adaptation of beloved Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan 1 by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film will be released in two parts. The first installment will release on September 30.

The director, who is a revered figure in Indian cinema, recently opened up about the responsibility that came with making the magnum opus and also spoke about the level of grandeur that will be showcased in the movie.

“We have tried to be just as real as possible. The novel was written 70 years back, and it has been the bestselling book ever since, so it’s a huge responsibility and we’ve tried to stay genuine to it,” Mani Ratnam told NDTV. He also said that despite being a period movie, Ponniyin Selvan is a modern film due to issues it deals with: “I think the issues that have been dealt with in the book are very much contemporary, the need for power and the struggle to achieve it. A lot of it is completely relatable.”

Also Read |Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office collection: Simbu-Gautham Menon movie earns Rs 50 crore in 4 days

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will see a bevy of stars come together, including the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Vikram among others. Speaking about how he got them together for the project, Ratnam said, “I didn’t look at it that way, they were all very keen to be a part of it, and they were wonderful. Practically it’s a whole industry coming together so that’s wonderful.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

Towards the end, Mani Ratnam was also asked to give his take on the increase in production of pan-India movies and how it has changed Indian cinema.

“All you do is make a film as well as you can, and if someone outside your own region can relate to it, it will travel. Because with the pandemic, people have started watching other language films too and that has opened a lot of doors,” concluded the director.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 03:32:02 pm
Next Story

Sebi looks to boost surveillance of social media, other platforms through web intelligence tool

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale shoot
Inside Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale shoot: Ranveer Singh join the finalists of Rohit Shetty show
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement