Mani Ratnam is fine, confirms hospital official

National Award-winning director Mani Ratnam was taken to a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday after he reportedly complained of chest pain.

The latest reports suggest that after finishing required medical check-ups he was sent back home. Speculations were rife that the 62-year-old filmmaker was hospitalized for treatment. “He had come to the hospital for a check-up. His condition is fine. He has not been admitted,” the hospital official told IANS.

“Dir Maniratnam Visited Apollo hospital for a Regular Health Check up He is absolutely Fine… Nikkil murugan Spokes Person(sic), tweeted the director’s PRO Nikkil.

It may be recalled during the making of Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), Ratnam had suffered a cardiac arrest.

On the work front, the director has finished shooting his upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which boasts of an all-star cast including Jyothika, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathy, Aravind Swamy, Aishwarya Rajesh and others. The film reportedly revolves around the issue of industrial pollution.

The core members of Ratnam’s crew has been retained for this project as well. While Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is scoring the music, Santhosh Sivan has shot the film, which is being cut by editor Sreekar Prasad.

Ratnam’s previous film Kaatru Veliyidai last year released to a polarising response from the media and fans. The romantic flick set in the Kargil war backdrop was the most expensive film to be rolled out from Ratnam’s home production banner Madras Talkies. However, the film did not live up to its box office expectations.

