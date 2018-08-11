Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam to release on September 28

Mani Ratnam’s film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will reunite Simbu and Jyothika after a gap of 12 years. Mani Ratnam’s film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will reunite Simbu and Jyothika after a gap of 12 years.

National Award winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s most-awaited upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is getting ready for worldwide release next month. On Friday, Lyca Productions announced that the movie will hit the theatres on Septemeber 28.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has been creating a lot of buzz since it went on the floors in February this year. The film’s ensemble star cast has Jyothika, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathy, Aravind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh and others. It’s worth noting that the movie will reunite Simbu and Jyothika after a gap of 12 years. Their last film together was Saravana that came out in 2006.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was initially roped in for the project. However, after the production of the film was delayed due to various reasons, he opted out. Later, he was replaced with up-and-coming Tamil actor Arun Vijay.

It is Ratnam’s 26th film, which he co-wrote with Shiva Ananth. The film has been produced by Ratnam’s home production banner Madras Talkies in association with Getaway Films. Ratnam has retained his A-team for this project. AR Rahman, Santosh Sivan and Sreekar Prasad will head their respective departments.

Ratnam’s previous film Kaatru Veliyidai released to a polarising response from the media and fans. The romantic flick set in the Kargil war backdrop was the most expensive film to be rolled out from Ratnam’s home production banner Madras Talkies. However, the film did not live up to its box office expectations.

