Happy birthday Mani Ratnam: Aditi Rao Hydari wishes her ‘guru, mentor and favouritest person’

Aditi Rao Hydari, Selvaraghavan and Mohan Raja among others took to social media to wish ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Mani Ratnam birthday
Mani Ratnam is celebrating his 63rd birthday today. (Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam is celebrating his 63rd birthday today. The who’s who of the Indian film industry took to social media to wish Ratnam.

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a wish for Mani Ratnam. She tweeted, “My guru, mentor and my favouritest person… Happy Birthday #ManiSir ❤️The biggest blessing is to learn from him everyday.”

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday dear Maniratnam sir, the man who inspired me to become a film maker. Through your films I have learnt a lot sir. By watching you live your life I have learnt even more 🙏.”

Mohan Raja posted on Twitter, “Tamil Cinema rejuvenated on the same date😍 🙏Happy birthday #Illayaraja sir #Maniratnam sir 💐💐💐 “Genius at work do another full time work too .. INSPIRING GENERATIONS even without their knowledge” Wishes from a .00001% of the inspired here.”

Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “One man who leaves me speechless..one man in whose company I am awestruck..one man who gives me those fan girl moments.. #ManiRatnam ..as he celebrates his birthday today I wish him loads n loads of happiness n success forever.. thank you for always being there Sir @hasinimani”

Mani Ratnam has won several film awards and nominations including six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South and three Bollywood Filmfare Awards.

