Mani Ratnam back to work after ‘routine’ health check-up

Director Mani Ratnam underwent a routine health check-up at a corporate hospital here and is back to work, his publicist said Monday.
The clarification from the director’s office comes amidst reports in a section of media that he had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues.
The hospital also said the National Award winning director had visited them for a routine check-up.
“After a routine check up Mani Ratnam sir (is) back to office today with his routine work… All is well,” his publicist Nikkil wrote on Twitter.
Ratnam had suffered a heart attack some years ago.
The director is currently busy with the pre-production of his latest venture Ponniyin Selvan, based on the epic Tamil novel.