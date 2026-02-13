Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Man dies at Vijay’s political rally, months after 40 deaths during Karur stampede
A man died at Vijay's rally in salem. The incident comes months after a stampede at Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur last year claimed over 40 lives and left more than 100 injured.
Months after more than 40 people lost their lives at Vijay’s TVK rally in Karur, another tragedy struck on Friday at the actor-turned-politician’s political rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu. A 37-year-old fan, identified as Suraj, collapsed during the rally and was declared dead after being taken to hospital. According to ANI, Suraj was a resident of Maharashtra and a huge Vijay fan.
Police officials told the news agency, “During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Further inquiries are being conducted into the incident.”
Initial reports had suggested that the death may have been caused by crowd congestion. However, authorities have said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.
Several videos from the rally have since gone viral on social media. While many fans praised Vijay, other clips showed chaotic scenes. In one video, dozens of bikers were seen following the actor’s convoy as he waved at them and gestured for them to be careful.
When Vijay reached the venue, hundreds of supporters reportedly mobbed his car, bringing it to a halt. Police personnel were seen struggling to control the crowd as his security team attempted to shield him. Another video showed traffic coming to a standstill after fans surrounded his vehicle.
ALSO READ | ‘Legacy of Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad’: Chiranjeevi reveals profound meaning behind Ram Charan-Upasana’s twins’ names
The incident comes months after a stampede at Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur last year claimed over 40 lives and left more than 100 injured. The tragedy occurred after a massive crowd surged forward to catch a glimpse of the actor.
Following that incident, several TVK members were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges including culpable homicide, attempt to culpable homicide, and endangering life. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also questioned Vijay in connection with the case.
Since then, the actor has remained in the headlines — first over the Karur tragedy and later due to a tussle with the censor board over his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, which was initially slated for a January 9 release but is yet to secure a confirmed release date.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Espinel expanded on the software industry’s concerns amid the interim India-US trade pact. The former US trade negotiator and AI advisor also spoke about the Centre’s new due diligence framework for AI-generated content, the proposed licensing regime for AI training data, and enterprise AI adoption ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi next week.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05