Man dies at Vijay’s political rally, months after 40 deaths during Karur stampede

Months after more than 40 people lost their lives at Vijay’s TVK rally in Karur, another tragedy struck on Friday at the actor-turned-politician’s political rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu. A 37-year-old fan, identified as Suraj, collapsed during the rally and was declared dead after being taken to hospital. According to ANI, Suraj was a resident of Maharashtra and a huge Vijay fan.

Police officials told the news agency, “During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Further inquiries are being conducted into the incident.”

Initial reports had suggested that the death may have been caused by crowd congestion. However, authorities have said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.