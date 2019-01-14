Mammootty’s Peranbu gets a release date

Director Ram’s upcoming film Peranbu, starring Mammootty, has finally got a release date. The director on Monday confirmed that the movie will hit the screens worldwide on February 1.

Peranbu has caught the attention of cinema lovers worldwide since its international debut at the Rotterdam film festival last year. In fact, it was the main reason why the theatrical release of the film was delayed for so long. “The regular shooting of the film was started in January 2016. It has been three years of wait,” tells a source close to the director.

The filmmakers were advised to have the world premiere of Peranbu at Rotterdam festival, which is one of the most prestigious film fests in the world. “We had to wait for about eight months for that to happen,” the source added. The wait, however, paid off. Peranbu was ranked among top 20 films by the audience at the festival, which saw about the screening of 140 films from across the world.

A few months later, it was also shown at the Shanghai International Film Festival to a very encouraging response. A few foreign productions companies are in touch with the producers to give the film a commercial release in China, which has taken a fancy to Indian films.

For now, the filmmakers are busy finalizing deals with distributors in India and other international markets for its smooth release. According to the source, the film will hit about 200 screens in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The final screen count is still unclear.

Peranbu will have its theatrical premiere on January 31 in Dubai. The filmmakers have plans to show the film to the media in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on the same day.

Besides Mammootty, Peranbu also has Anjali, Sadhana, Samuthirakani and Anjali Ameer among others in the cast.