Peranbu full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

National Award-winning filmmaker Ram’s latest offering Peranbu has been leaked online by notorious piracy site Tamilrockers. The Mammootty starrer hit the screens on February 1.

Despite court orders and public outcry, nothing has been able to stop Tamilrockers from uploading latest releases on their site. From Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, all new films have somehow found their way to Tamilrockers.

Peranbu marked the comeback of Mammootty to Tamil cinema after two decades.

“Peranbu will speak for itself, and I don’t have to. We were involved with the production work for many days, and we did this film with so much love and affection. From here on, the film is yours. You have to celebrate it, and you are responsible for it,” the megastar had earlier said of the film.

The film, also starring Sadhana, Anjali, Samuthirakani and Anjali Ameer, revolves around a father and spastic daughter.