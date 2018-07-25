Mammootty’s Peranbu to release in China?

Peranbu is helmed by Ram. Peranbu is helmed by Ram.

National Award-winning director Ram will leave for Hyderabad on Wednesday to meet Mammootty and finalise the release date of their upcoming film Peranbu. The filmmakers earlier had plans to release the film in theatres across the country on September 7, coinciding with the birthday of Mammootty. However, now they are on a lookout for a new release date as Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja is slated to hit the screens on September 13.

The filmmakers want to give more breathing space for Peranbu to succeed at the box office. In other words, they aim to avoid the clash with big commercial films, which will impact the screen count of the film significantly. “There are chances that single screens will reduce shows to accommodate new films. We don’t want that. Even if the screen numbers are moderate, we want theatres to run our film every show as there is a lot of anticipation about it,” said a source in director Ram’s team.

The makers of Peranbu are buoyed by the response it received from the film festivals “The film was appreciated by both intelligent viewers in Rotterdam and emotional audience in Shanghai,” added the source.

The source further said that after looking at the response Peranbu received from three screenings at the Shanghai International Film Festival, leading distributors of China approached the filmmakers. “We are in the final stages of negotiation. Once we reach an agreement on the financial part of the deal with Chinese companies, we will make an official announcement,” revealed the source.

If it happens, Peranbu will become the first Tamil film to release in China. With more than 45,000 screens, China is expected to become a leading international consumer of Indian films.

Since Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s Dangal became one of the 20 highest-grossing films of all time in China last year, there has been a massive demand for Indian films. The Chinese distributors seem to be vying for deals with films that promises to leave the audiences misty-eyed. “Normally, a film is given a minimum of 2000-3000 screens in China,” said the source.

The Chinese distributors have apparently also expressed their interest to release the film in other international markets.

Given that the film has Mammootty in the lead, it will get a good launch in Kerala, the Middle East, the US and the UK.

