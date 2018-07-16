It took me 20 years to make a film with Mammootty: Ram at Peranbu audio launch

Mammootty starrer Peranbu is helmed by Ram. Mammootty starrer Peranbu is helmed by Ram.

The audio of Ram’s upcoming film Peranbu was launched on Sunday at a grand event in Chennai. The launch saw many celebrities including Mammootty, Siddharth, Andrea Jeremiah, Vasanth Ravi, Bharathiraja, KS Ravikumar, Mysskin, Vetrimaran, Bala, Karu Pazhaniappan, Ameer, Samuthirakani, Aadhik Ravichandran, AL Vijay and Aram Gopi Nainaar in attendance. Producers JSK, Dhananjeyan, Dhanu and writers Anand Neelakantan, Bava Bhaskar and several others were also present at the event.

The event began with Ram remembering his close friend and lyricist Na Muthukumar. An emotional Ram recognised how tough it was without him and said that the space he left could never be filled. Ram and Muthukumar have worked closely on all of Ram’s films.

Peranbu documents the life of a spastic child and the struggles that the child and her father face. Talking at the event, director Ram said, “I watched a film named Sugirtham in the 90s when I was in 12th. That was when I watched Mammootty for the first time. I knew I had to work with him if I become a director. It has taken me 20 years.” Peranbu also stars Thangameenkal Sadhana as the spastic child Paapa, Anjali as Viji and transgender actor Anjali Ameer in key roles.

“Ram sir, right from the debut, had given me great roles. He is the reason for my ten year career. I was nervous to share screen space with Mammuka but am grateful for getting this opportunity,” said Anjali speaking at the event.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has completed twenty years in the industry, said that he never worked for awards or recognition. “The love I receive from audience and fans is the only thing I strive for. There is nothing more.” He further added that working on Peranbu was an experience, “Both Ram and I wanted Peranbu to sound different. We didn’t want any spillover from our earlier collaborations. Thus, the instrumentation and nuances will be different. But we could feel the absence of Muthukumar at several points,” said Yuvan. The album has four songs written by Vairamuthu, Sumathi Ram, and Karunakaran. The album is as soulful as the sneak peeks and the concept of Peranbu, leaving its imprint even after the song ends.

The celebrities who had attended the event had watched Peranbu and were lavish in their appreciation for Ram, Yuvan, the cinematographer Theni Eshwar and of course the actors. Every single celebrity who took the stage swore by the indelible mark the film would leave in the audience’s psyche. And the first teaser to be made public is easily tangible proof. Mammootty tries imitating his child’s walk, crossing his legs and twisting his hands to mirror her body language. “For someone who has lamented why my child couldn’t walk like other, I realised how difficult it is to walk like her only when I tried it. It was then I realised that it is a violent sin to ask someone why are you different,” says the voiceover. The realisation is bound to stir goosebumps and Mammootty with his nuanced performance leaves you in a trance. Theni Eshwar’s visuals are dreamy, allegedly shot without artificial light.

Produced by PL Thenappan, Peranbu will soon be hitting the screens in India. It had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and its Asian premiere at Shanghai International Film Festival. The makers will release more teasers in the forthcoming weeks.

