Mammootty Joins Dhanush’s D55: When legends collide in Tamil cinema’s biggest collaboration

In what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated collaborations in recent South Indian cinema, Malayalam megastar Mammootty has been announced as part of Dhanush’s milestone 55th film, tentatively titled D55. The project reunites Dhanush with acclaimed director Rajkumar Periasamy, fresh off the massive success of their previous venture Amaran, and marks a significant homecoming for Mammootty to Tamil cinema after a considerable gap.

Wunderbar Films made the announcement on Instagram with a post that captured the magnitude of the moment: “When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar Mammootty onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir.”