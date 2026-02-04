Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mammootty Joins Dhanush’s D55: When legends collide in Tamil cinema’s biggest collaboration
This reunion between Dhanush and Mammootty is particularly noteworthy as their last on-screen appearance together dates back to 2013's Malayalam film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath, where Dhanush made a brief cameo appearance.
In what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated collaborations in recent South Indian cinema, Malayalam megastar Mammootty has been announced as part of Dhanush’s milestone 55th film, tentatively titled D55. The project reunites Dhanush with acclaimed director Rajkumar Periasamy, fresh off the massive success of their previous venture Amaran, and marks a significant homecoming for Mammootty to Tamil cinema after a considerable gap.
Wunderbar Films made the announcement on Instagram with a post that captured the magnitude of the moment: “When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar Mammootty onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir.”
The casting announcement has sent ripples of excitement across the industry, particularly because Mammootty’s involvement signals the scale and ambition of this project. The legendary actor is set to portray a pivotal character role that reportedly adds substantial weight to the film’s narrative.
Director Rajkumar Periasamy, riding high on the phenomenal reception of Amaran, is crafting D55 as a grand action entertainer with an extensive ensemble cast. The film’s female leads have been officially confirmed as Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi, both taking on substantial, emotionally charged roles.
The surprise announcement of Sreeleela joining the cast created a social media storm, with many fans initially speculating she had replaced Sai Pallavi. However, the production team later clarified that both actresses are integral to the film, each bringing their unique strengths to distinct characters.
