Mammootty apologises as fans attack Rahul Rawail for National Award sub

Veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail has received a lot of hate messages on social media from angry fans of versatile actor Mammootty. Rawail was the chairman of the jury of the 66th National Films Awards. And since the announcement, he has come under attack as many were upset by the jury’s snub of Mammootty’s Tamil film Peranbu.

In Peranbu, Mammootty played the role of a single middle-aged man with a spastic daughter. The film and the actor’s performance received praise from critics and fans alike. Many fans expected the 67-year-old actor would bag his fourth National Award for his performance in the movie. The jury, however, picked Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri) for the Best Actor award.

Rahul Rawail clarified that Peranbu did not get past the regional panel. He informed Mammootty about the incident.

“Hi, Mr.Mammoty. There has been a lot of hate mail’, that to extremely nasty, that I have been receiving from your fans, or so called fan clubs, as to why you were not given the National Award as Best Actor for the film Peranbo’. Let me set the record straight: Firstly, NOBODY HAS THE RIGHT TO QUESTION A JURY DECISION. Secondly, your film Peerambu had been REJECTED by the Regional Panel and hence did not contend in the Central Panel. Your fans and/or devotees should stop fighting a lost cause. Never question a Jury! (sic),” he shared the message on Facebook.

Rawail received an apology from Mammootty, saying he had no clue about the incident. “Reply from Mammootty: Sorry sir. I have no knowledge about it. Still, I apologize for what had happened,” he shared on Facebook again.

Rahul Rawail’s post, however, has been deleted since.

Written and directed by Ram, Peranbu explores a complex relationship between a father and his physically impaired daughter.