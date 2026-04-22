Mamitha Baiju on Jana Nayagan Leak: ‘I didn’t believe it, it was disappointing and painful’

It was not a news alert or a social media notification that told Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju that Jana Nayagan had been leaked. It was her brother.

The actress, who plays a key role in Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics, opened up about the moment she found out and the disbelief that followed. “At first I didn’t believe it, as you can’t trust everything on social media. In fact I thought this shouldn’t happen, but much to my horror, my brother was the one who first informed me. It is very unfortunate,” she said in a recent interview.

The film, directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, was originally scheduled to release on January 9, coinciding Pongal. It was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification in December 2025 and got stuck there, caught in a prolonged legal battle between the producers and the CBFC that dragged through the courts for months without a resolution or a new release date. By the time the leak happened, the film had already been in limbo for nearly three months.

Also Read: Vijay knew Jana Nayagan will face trouble, says father SA Chandrasekhar: ‘He warned the producer’

In an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan, she recounted, “It is disappointing, deeply painful. So many people’s dreams and hard work. None of it deserves to go to waste,”

Mamitha was not the only one from the film who felt the need to speak. Pooja Hegde, who stars opposite Vijay in Jana Nayagan, said the incident was tough to see and that it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves. She pointed out that films are not just box office numbers but the result of creative risks, long hours and collective effort from hundreds of people.

The film’s cast also includes Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Priyamani. The Madras High Court has since issued an injunction stopping cable operators and internet service providers from circulating pirated copies until June 2, and the producers have warned of legal action against those who shared the leaked content. Following KVN Productions’ formal complaint, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing registered a case and arrested six individuals.

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Most awaited film of 2026

Jana Nayagan carries a weight that goes beyond the usual stakes of a big release. It is Vijay’s last film as an actor before he steps fully into politics through his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. For a large section of his audience, it is a farewell. The idea that this particular film, of all films, was leaked before a single person could buy a ticket for it has landed badly among fans and within the industry.