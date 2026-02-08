Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mamitha Baiju finally breaks silence on viral ‘Naalai Naalai’ moment at Jana Nayagan event: ‘I see it as something entertaining’
At a recent screening of With Love, Mamitha Baiju addressed the fallout from her viral singing moment at the audio launch of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay.
At a recent film screening, actor Mamitha Baiju addressed the social media storm that followed her impromptu musical performance at the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malayasia several weeks ago.
At the audio launch of Jana Nayagan, Mamitha chose to honor Vijay by singing a portion of “Naalai naalai endru indrai ilakathae” from Azhagiya Tamizh Magan. What began as a heartfelt tribute quickly became viral content across Instagram and YouTube, with internet users creating countless parody videos and jokes about her vocal abilities.
After attending a screening for the film With Love, the new romantic comedy featuring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, Mamitha Baiju spoke candidly with reporters about the ongoing attention. Her response? She’s finding the humor in it too.
“I see it the same way everyone else does, as something entertaining,” she told the media. The actor made it clear she’s not bothered by the reaction, describing the entire situation as lighthearted fun.
The memes and short videos haven’t died down since the audio launch, continuing to circulate weeks later. Despite the relentless nature of internet culture, Mamitha Baiju appears unfazed by becoming the subject of widespread mockery.
Her Premalu castmate Sangeeth Prathap recently backed up this assessment, confirming that the online jokes haven’t gotten under his friend’s skin. His comments suggest Mamitha’s public response matches her private attitude toward the situation.
Mamitha Baiju’s relaxed approach to what could have been an embarrassing moment demonstrates a refreshing perspective on viral fame, even when it’s not exactly flattering. Rather than issuing defensive statements or avoiding the topic, she’s chosen to embrace the absurdity alongside everyone else.
