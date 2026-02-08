Mamitha Baiju finally breaks silence on viral ‘Naalai Naalai’ moment at Jana Nayagan event: ‘I see it as something entertaining’

At a recent film screening, actor Mamitha Baiju addressed the social media storm that followed her impromptu musical performance at the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malayasia several weeks ago.

At the audio launch of Jana Nayagan, Mamitha chose to honor Vijay by singing a portion of “Naalai naalai endru indrai ilakathae” from Azhagiya Tamizh Magan. What began as a heartfelt tribute quickly became viral content across Instagram and YouTube, with internet users creating countless parody videos and jokes about her vocal abilities.

After attending a screening for the film With Love, the new romantic comedy featuring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, Mamitha Baiju spoke candidly with reporters about the ongoing attention. Her response? She’s finding the humor in it too.