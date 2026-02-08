Mamitha Baiju finally breaks silence on viral ‘Naalai Naalai’ moment at Jana Nayagan event: ‘I see it as something entertaining’

At a recent screening of With Love, Mamitha Baiju addressed the fallout from her viral singing moment at the audio launch of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay.

Written by: Entertainment Desk
2 min readHyderabadFeb 8, 2026 05:09 PM IST
Vijay Thalapathy with Mamitha BaijuMamita Biju addresses the viral clip from Jana Nayagan audio launch
Make us preferred source on Google

At a recent film screening, actor Mamitha Baiju addressed the social media storm that followed her impromptu musical performance at the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malayasia several weeks ago.

At the audio launch of Jana Nayagan, Mamitha chose to honor Vijay by singing a portion of “Naalai naalai endru indrai ilakathae” from Azhagiya Tamizh Magan. What began as a heartfelt tribute quickly became viral content across Instagram and YouTube, with internet users creating countless parody videos and jokes about her vocal abilities.

After attending a screening for the film With Love, the new romantic comedy featuring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, Mamitha Baiju spoke candidly with reporters about the ongoing attention. Her response? She’s finding the humor in it too.

“I see it the same way everyone else does, as something entertaining,” she told the media. The actor made it clear she’s not bothered by the reaction, describing the entire situation as lighthearted fun.

Also Read: Amid growing uncertainty over Jana Nayagan’s release, Silambarasan TR rallies behind film: ‘We cannot separate Jana Nayagan and Vijay’

The memes and short videos haven’t died down since the audio launch, continuing to circulate weeks later. Despite the relentless nature of internet culture, Mamitha Baiju appears unfazed by becoming the subject of widespread mockery.

Her Premalu castmate Sangeeth Prathap recently backed up this assessment, confirming that the online jokes haven’t gotten under his friend’s skin. His comments suggest Mamitha’s public response matches her private attitude toward the situation.

Story continues below this ad

Mamitha Baiju’s relaxed approach to what could have been an embarrassing moment demonstrates a refreshing perspective on viral fame, even when it’s not exactly flattering. Rather than issuing defensive statements or avoiding the topic, she’s chosen to embrace the absurdity alongside everyone else.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal attend second day of RSS Centenary, see videos
Celebs at RSS event.
AP Dhillon once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work before going to college'
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
When timing beats vulgarity: Why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! outsmarts big-budget comedies
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain film review
Mirchi at 13: The film that set up Prabhas for Baahubali
Prabhas in Mirchi
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
PM Modi with Anwar Ibrahim
On terrorism, no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Celebs at RSS event.
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal attend second day of RSS Centenary, see videos
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work before going to college'
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
cats
The feline Avengers: 5 cat ‘superpowers’ that put superheroes to shame
Google Taipei
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Must Read
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
The feline Avengers: 5 cat ‘superpowers’ that put superheroes to shame
cats
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement