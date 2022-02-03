scorecardresearch
February 3, 2022
Malvika Mohanan calls out people circulating her ‘fake vulgar’ picture, requests fans to report morphed photo

Malvika Mohanan released a statement on Twitter in which she called out the publication which used her morphed photo without doing a fact check.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 3, 2022 5:45:21 pm
Malvika Mohanan was last seen in Master.

Actor Malvika Mohanan has condemned people and sections of media who circulated her morphed ‘vulgar’ picture on social media. She released a statement on Twitter in which she called out the publication which used her morphed photo without doing a fact check.

Malvika wrote on Twitter, “This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism.” The actor also requested her fans to report her photoshopped picture as she added, “If you see the fake one please help & report.”

The actor had a tough 2021 on the personal front. Last month, she had posted photos of herself and her close friends. She captioned the photos, “It’s been a tough year. We always tend to only show the good, fun and the shiny part of our lives to the world. Which is understandable too. Because who wants to document and remember the bad parts, right? Life is difficult anyway without a constant reminder of the sadness or the heartaches we’ve gone through. But for me, this year was a lot tougher than any other year.”

Malvika Mohanan was last seen in Master, one of the biggest hits of 2021. She also had announced her maiden Bollywood project Yudhra last year, and signed Tamil film Maaran with Dhanush.




