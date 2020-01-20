Malavika Mohanan to display her Parkour skills in Master

Malavika Mohanan, who made her Kollywood debut with Petta last year, has been paired opposite Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial, Master. (Photo: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram) Malavika Mohanan, who made her Kollywood debut with Petta last year, has been paired opposite Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial, Master. (Photo: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram)

The second look of Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, was unveiled by the makers last week. In the poster, the actor, dressed in black, was standing amidst the students. Well, here’s the latest update on the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Malavika Mohanan, paired opposite Vijay, has been training in parkour for the past two months. “Master will have high octane action sequences involving Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika,” says a source in the know. It looks like the Petta girl even shot for an action sequence in Chennai recently. ” In general, people think Parkour is all about jumping across buildings and walls. It is not. Like Kaithi, Master will have realistic action blocks,” informs the source.

The star cast of Master includes Andreah Jeremiah, Gouri Kishan of 96 fame, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das. While the final schedule will be wrapped up by next month, we hear, the pre-release business has touched a whopping Rs 200 crore. However, there is no confirmation yet.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Lokesh Kanagaraj had said, “Master will be a sincere film, showcasing Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar”, adding, “one can expect the unexpected.”

Vijay is essaying the role of a college professor in the film, which will hit the screens by April 2020.

Master has Anirudh Ravichander on music, Sathyan Sooryan on the camera work and Philomin Raj on editing.

Though sources claim Master is not an adaptation of any work, multiple reports suggest it is inspired by Silenced (2011). Touted to be based on events that took place in a school for the hearing-impaired, the Korean film dealt with a sensitive issue—child sexual assault.

