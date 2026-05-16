‘Keep it respectful’: Malavika Mohanan on ‘distasteful’ questions about Vijay and Trisha at event

Actor Malavika Mohanan has responded after a video of her reacting to an uncomfortable question about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan at a recent event began circulating widely on social media. While many online praised the actor for handling the moment calmly, Malavika has now addressed the incident herself and called out the “distasteful” nature of some questions asked during the media interaction.

Taking to X, Malavika said that although she respects the media in Tamil Nadu, a few questions crossed the line.

“I went for an event yesterday, and while I have the utmost regard for all the journalists and members of the Tamil Nadu media, a couple of them persistently asked some very distasteful questions that were completely unnecessary and sensational.”

She also spoke about her long-standing friendship with Vijay and said she hoped future interactions would remain respectful.

“Thalapathy Vijay is someone I’ve known for the past seven years, someone I have a lot of respect for, and someone I’m grateful to call a friend. Watching his journey has been nothing short of incredible. I would really appreciate it if future media interactions could be kept respectful and considerate for the sake of everyone involved. Thank you,” she added.

I went for an event yesterday, and while I have the utmost regard for all the journalists and members of the Tamil Nadu media, a couple of them persistently asked some very distasteful questions that were completely unnecessary and sensational. Thalapathy Vijay is someone I’ve… — Malavika Mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 16, 2026

What happened at the event?

During the interaction, Malavika was asked a question in reference to Vijay and Trisha Krishnan being seen together recently.

“What all questions you are asking me?” Malavika said.

Soon after the clip surfaced online, several social media users came out in support of the actor and criticised the question as inappropriate and intrusive. Many also praised her for maintaining composure despite the awkward situation.

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Malavika and Vijay’s association

Malavika shared screen space with Vijay in the 2021 blockbuster Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action drama also starred Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, alongside Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Gouri G. Kishan in pivotal roles. The film emerged as a major box office success and was widely credited with helping theatres in Tamil Nadu recover after the pandemic-induced slowdown.

In a recent interview with Variety India, Malavika had fondly recalled her first interaction with Vijay on the sets of Master.

“I met him for the first time on set and it was a very intense, challenging scene that we had to do on that day as well. So I was completely wrapped up in my lines, which I had received last minute. So I was trying to mug it up and it was more like a quick ‘Hi’ before getting into my own world. He is very quiet and very disciplined on set, very observant. He’s completely tuned in. So that’s my earliest memory of him and then he went on to of course become a very dear friend and he is super fun. He is somebody I can call up and reach out to and he gives you that access, which I think is very sweet because not everybody does that. So I really admire him for that.”

Vijay and Trisha’s relationship rumours

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have shared screen space in several popular films, including Leo, Ghilli, Thirupaachi and Kuruvi. Over the years, the duo have repeatedly been linked by relationship rumours, but speculation intensified after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage, citing his alleged extramarital relationship with an actress.

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Shortly after the divorce reports surfaced, Vijay and Trisha were spotted attending a wedding reception together in Chennai. Trisha was later seen at Vijay’s residence on the day the Tamil Nadu election results were announced, which also coincided with her birthday. She also attended Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Vijay and Sangeetha’s two children were absent from the ceremony.