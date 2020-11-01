Malavika Mohanan joins D43: Excited to be sharing screen space with Dhanush

D43 marks Malavika Mohanan's first project with Dhanush. (Photo: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram. Dhanush/Instagram)

Actor Malavika Mohanan has joined Dhanush’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled D43.

The makers shared a poster welcoming the actor on board. Soon, they shared a video in which Malavika said she is thrilled to be sharing screen space with Dhanush, who she has admired for a really long time.

“I am super excited to share with you guys that I am a part of D43, directed by Karthick Naren and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. I have admired Dhanush sir for such a long time, and I am so excited to be finally getting a chance to share the screen. I am really looking forward to shooting the project. I am very excited for you all to be part of this journey,” Malavika said in the video.

Malavika rose to fame with the 2017 release Beyond The Clouds. She made her debut with 2013 Malayalam film Pattam Pole. She also worked with superstar Rajinikanth in Petta, which released in 2019. At present, Malavika is waiting for the release of Master, which stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

During a conversation with indianexpress.com earlier this year, Malavika shared her experience of working on the sets of Master. She said, “It was like a big college picnic. It was so much fun. We made something cool and different from anything that has been made in Tamil cinema before. It was a blast working on the film. I wish I could say more but yes, it is going to be a treat for Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi fans for sure. It is going to be madness.”

Master, a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, was initially scheduled to release on April 9, 2020. However, the film got postponed due to the pandemic.

