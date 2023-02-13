Malavika Mohanan clarifies her comments about ‘Lady Superstar’: ‘I really respect and admire Nayanthara’

Malavika Mohanan is yet again facing a backlash from the fans of Nayanthara for her recent comments about the title “Lady Superstar”. In a recent interview with a Malayalam YouTube channel, the actress was asked who she will tag as the next Lady Superstar, and Malavika Mohanan said that she doesn’t like the term.

She said, “To be honest, I don’t like the term. You should call all actors superstars. The word ‘Lady’ is not required. We refer to Deepika Padukone as Superstar not Lady Superstar. Alia Bhatt (is) Superstar. Katrina Kaif (is) Superstar. We can call them just that.”

However, this was perceived as a dig at Nayanthara, and many reports claimed that the actress was hitting out at Nayan. Now, Malavika has come out with a clarification that her comment was not about any specific actor, but she was just pointing out the gender bias in the term. She also added that she has respect and admiration for Nayanthara.

My comment was about a term that is used to describe female actors & not about any specific actor. I really respect & admire Nayanthara, and as a senior really look upto her incredible journey. Can people please calm down. Especially the tabloid journos. Only ♥️ to Miss N https://t.co/QyrfqOoJWU — Christy (@MalavikaM_) February 12, 2023

This is not the first time Malavika has gotten herself into a controversy involving Nayanthara. Earlier, Malavika criticised a scene from Nayanthara’s film. The Master actor said that the scene featured Nayan as a patient in a hospital but she looked prim and proper which was unrealistic. Malavika didn’t mention Nayanthara’s name, but Nayan later said in an interview, addressed the comment and said that it was a commercial film, which didn’t have to be very realistic. Malavika faced severe backlash from Nayanthara’s fans back then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika is awaiting the release of Christy. Directed by Alvin Henry, it has Mathew Thomas in the lead role. Christy will be released in theatres on February 17.