Malavika Mohanan calls Master cartoon sexist, trolled by Vijay fans into deleting tweet

Besides Malavika Mohanan and Vijay, the cartoon also featured Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Vijay Sethupathi and designer Gopi Prasanna. Besides Malavika Mohanan and Vijay, the cartoon also featured Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Vijay Sethupathi and designer Gopi Prasanna.

Actor Malavika Mohanan was recently the victim of extreme trolling by her Master co-star Vijay’s fans after she pointed out sexism in a cartoon depicting the cast of the upcoming film in quarantine. The cartoon showed Malavika cooking while the male artistes were resting.

Besides Malavika and Vijay, the cartoon also featured Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Vijay Sethupathi and designer Gopi Prasanna.

Reacting to the cartoon, posted by the Twitter handle Actor Vijay Fans, Malavika Mohanan wrote, “The task of a woman even in a hypothetical “movie house” is to cook? When will the gender roles die? Sigh.”

What followed was a slew of hate-filled tweets by Vijay’s fans, forcing Malavika to delete her tweet. There was, however, a Vijay fan who criticised the incessant trolling of the actor and wrote, “We are letting this happen. A woman stood up to a sexist cartoon, was made to sit down and we are letting it happen. #Master.”

A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER ‘role’ in a way SHE didn’t like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet. Said sexist ‘cartoon’ gets close to 1000 Retweets. https://t.co/zfdg7ZxpjG — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 26, 2020

Retweeting the post, singer Chinmayi Sripada wrote, “A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER ‘role’ in a way SHE didn’t like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet. Said sexist ‘cartoon’ gets close to 1000 Retweets.”

Since the incident, many on Twitter have shown solidarity towards Malavika Mohanan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd