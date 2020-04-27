Follow Us:
Monday, April 27, 2020
Malavika Mohanan calls Master cartoon sexist, trolled by Vijay fans into deleting tweet

Actor Malavika Mohanan earned the ire of some Vijay fans for pointing out sexism in a cartoon depicting the cast of upcoming film Master in quarantine

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: April 27, 2020 1:35:23 pm
Malavika Mohanan Besides Malavika Mohanan and Vijay, the cartoon also featured Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Vijay Sethupathi and designer Gopi Prasanna.

Actor Malavika Mohanan was recently the victim of extreme trolling by her Master co-star Vijay’s fans after she pointed out sexism in a cartoon depicting the cast of the upcoming film in quarantine. The cartoon showed Malavika cooking while the male artistes were resting.

Besides Malavika and Vijay, the cartoon also featured Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Vijay Sethupathi and designer Gopi Prasanna.

Reacting to the cartoon, posted by the Twitter handle Actor Vijay Fans, Malavika Mohanan wrote, “The task of a woman even in a hypothetical “movie house” is to cook? When will the gender roles die? Sigh.”

What followed was a slew of hate-filled tweets by Vijay’s fans, forcing Malavika to delete her tweet. There was, however, a Vijay fan who criticised the incessant trolling of the actor and wrote, “We are letting this happen. A woman stood up to a sexist cartoon, was made to sit down and we are letting it happen. #Master.”

Retweeting the post, singer Chinmayi Sripada wrote, “A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER ‘role’ in a way SHE didn’t like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet. Said sexist ‘cartoon’ gets close to 1000 Retweets.”

Since the incident, many on Twitter have shown solidarity towards Malavika Mohanan.

