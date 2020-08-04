Malavika Mohanan: Was waiting to celebrate birthday with Master team in Chennai

Malavika Mohanan turned 26 today. (Photo: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram) Malavika Mohanan turned 26 today. (Photo: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram)

Actor Malavika Mohanan is celebrating her birthday today. The actor on Tuesday expressed how she was waiting to celebrate her 26th birthday with the team of Master, but the plans were ruined by “stupid covid”.

“Was waiting to celebrate with #TeamMaster in Chennai, but stupid covid,” she wrote thanking Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the birthday wish.

On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of Master also shared a poster featuring Malavika Mohanan and Vijay.

Earlier, during a Facebook LIVE session on The Indian Express page, Malavika Mohanan spoke about working on the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

“It was like a big college picnic. It was so much fun. We made something cool and different from anything that has been made in Tamil cinema before. It was a blast working on the film. I wish I could say more but yes, it is going to be a treat for Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi fans for sure. It is going to be madness,” the actor said.

Master, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, was initially scheduled to release on April 9, 2020. However, the film got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd