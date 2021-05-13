scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Most read

Makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor give an update: The film is fully ready

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan, Vinay, and Yogi Babu in the major roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
May 13, 2021 2:07:26 pm
Sivakarthikeyan Doctor movieA still of Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan from Doctor movie. (Photo: Twitter/kjr_studios)

The makers of the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor seem to be upset with the fans’ demand for continuous updates of the film. The film’s presenter KJR Studios, on Wednesday, took to their social media and wrote, “You have been asking us for updates about #Doctor everyday. As a producer, I’m bearing all the financial & material constraints caused by COVID-19 with a fully-ready film in hand. I’m doing everything within my power to get the film the right release! Losing near and dear ones to the seocnd wave on another hand….”

“At a time like this, where nothing is certain, I do not want to talk about something celebratory like #Doctor release. Please understand & oblige,” KJR Studios said in the statement.

“Stay home, take care of your family, respect the regulations. We as a country need to recover to rejoice a release,” they added.

The release date for the Doctor was pushed back several times. According to the previous announcement from the producers, the film was supposed to release on May 13. Amid the surge in cases during the second wave of the coronavirus, the film’s release was postponed. The film was delayed earlier as the makers didn’t want it to clash with the Tamil Nadu elections.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Earlier, there were also speculations that Doctor may release directly on OTT. However, the makers have not commented on this.

Sivakarthikeyan has acted in the film and produced it in association with Kalai Arasu. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film stars Priyanka Mohan, Vinay, Yogi Babu, Archana, Arun Alexandar, Deepa, and Ilavarasu in other pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director for the project.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone: A look at the birthday girl’s stunning style moments

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x