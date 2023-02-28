Makers of Silambarasan’s Pathu Thala promise ‘huge surprise’

Silambarasan’s Pathu Thala is one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. The movie, directed by Obeli Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame, has Simbu playing the role of a gangster. Pathu Thala is set to be released on March 30, and ahead of its release, the makers have teased fans with a new update about the film.

“A Huge SURPRISE coming your way from #PathuThala on 03.03.23. Let the countdown begin,” tweeted Studio Green, the production house behind Pathu Thala.

Fans guess that it could be the release of the second promo of the upcoming film, which will feature the movie’s composer AR Rahman, actors Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gautham Karthik, among others. However, Simbu is not part of the second single as the makers have planned to not reveal much about him in the promos.

Recently, the film’s director tweeted about the same. Quashing rumours that Silmabarasan was not cooperative, the director wrote, “Dear all, just want to make it clear, our original idea itself not to bring @SilambarasanTR_ in our promo video as per our strategy so, don’t abuse his name for no reason our producer @kegvraja @StudioGreen2 has a clear idea about the promotion of #PathuThala We hate, hate speech (sic).”

Pathu Thala also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, and Joe Mallori in pivotal roles. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, which is his fifth collaboration with Simbu.