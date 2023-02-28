scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Makers of Silambarasan’s Pathu Thala promise ‘huge surprise’

Pathu Thala, starring Silambarasan in the lead role, is all set to be release on March 30.

Pathu ThalaSimbu in Pathu Thala.
Listen to this article
Makers of Silambarasan’s Pathu Thala promise ‘huge surprise’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Silambarasan’s Pathu Thala is one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. The movie, directed by Obeli Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame, has Simbu playing the role of a gangster. Pathu Thala is set to be released on March 30, and ahead of its release, the makers have teased fans with a new update about the film.

“A Huge SURPRISE coming your way from #PathuThala on 03.03.23. Let the countdown begin,” tweeted Studio Green, the production house behind Pathu Thala.

ALSO READ |Pathu Thala director defends Silambarasan after YouTuber questions his absence from promotional song: ‘Don’t abuse his name for no reason’

Fans guess that it could be the release of the second promo of the upcoming film, which will feature the movie’s composer AR Rahman, actors Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gautham Karthik, among others. However, Simbu is not part of the second single as the makers have planned to not reveal much about him in the promos.

Recently, the film’s director tweeted about the same. Quashing rumours that Silmabarasan was not cooperative, the director wrote, “Dear all, just want to make it clear, our original idea itself not to bring @SilambarasanTR_ in our promo video as per our strategy so, don’t abuse his name for no reason our producer @kegvraja @StudioGreen2 has a clear idea about the promotion of #PathuThala We hate, hate speech (sic).”

Also Read
Haleetha Shameem
Halitha Shameem accuses Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam makers of plagiarism: '...
R Madhavan
Madhavan drops look for upcoming project, fans ask ‘Why are you ageing ba...
dhanush
Dhanush hosts housewarming ceremony for his new home in Chennai, see insi...
Stills from trailer of Varisu and Thunivu
Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection: Vijay's family drama emerges as ...

Pathu Thala also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, and Joe Mallori in pivotal roles. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, which is his fifth collaboration with Simbu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 20:03 IST
Next Story

Hailey Bieber gets interviewed by Justin Bieber, reveals her ‘favourite thing about being married’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar
Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close