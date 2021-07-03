Makers of Harbhajan Singh’s debut film Friendship release new poster on his birthday

Friendship is scheduled to be released this year in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. (Photo: PR Handout)

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is making his acting debut with Tamil movie Friendship, and the makers on Saturday released a new poster of the film to mark the sports star’s 41st birthday. Singh, who has previously made guest appearances in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhaji in Problem, and Second Hand Husband, will be playing Bhajji, a mechanical engineering student.

Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, the film, which was announced last year, also features south star Arjun, Losliya Mariyanesan and Sathish.

John Paul Raj and Sham Surya have directed the movie. Producers are Kiran Reddy Mandadi and Ram Maddukuri.

Friendship is scheduled to be released this year in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Hailed as one of the best spinners of Indian cricket, Singh played 103 Tests for India, claiming 417 wickets in them. He also played 236 One-Day Internationals and took 269 wickets.