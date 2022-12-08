Mahesh Narayanan says his film with Kamal Haasan is not shelved, but delayed

Many rumors are making the rounds on social media that Kamal Haasan’s film with Mahesh Naryanan has been shelved due to creative differences. However, the Malik director has quashed the rumours and said the film is still on the cards but might get delayed due to Kamal’s other commitments.

Speaking to India Today, the director said, “No no, it (the film) is not shelved. It’s Kamal Haasan sir’s script. Right now, he is busy with other films. So, we will get on it later. But, it’s not shelved. I have been a part of Raaj Kamal Films International for a long time.”

The yet-untitled project is said to be the extension of Kamal Haasan‘s 1992 film Devar Magan. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film has been in the making for a while now. It was put on hold after an accident on the sets, which killed three crew members. After the blockbuster success of Vikram, Kamal has resumed the project which will be released next year.

He has also signed a movie with Mani Ratnam, which will have music by AR Rahman. He is also teaming up with Pa Ranjith and Vetrimaaran.

On the other hand, Mahesh Narayanan is looking forward to the release of his acclaimed film Ariyippu, which is set to be released on Netflix on December 16. Set during the pandemic, the movie is about the plight of immigrant labourers in Noida. It won the Golden Leopard at the 75th Locarno International Film Festival.