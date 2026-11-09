‘Cool, smart and so much fun’: Mahesh Babu praises Suriya-starrer Scene

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has praised Suriya’s crime comedy Scene, calling it a must-watch and describing director Jithu Madhavan’s work as “brilliant writing and excellent execution.”

In a post on X on Monday, Mahesh wrote: “The Scene is seen and loved. Cool, smart and so much fun. Suriya is fabulous as Inbaraj. Nazriya and Naslen are fantastic. Jithu Madhavan, brilliant writing and excellent execution. Impressive in every department. A must-watch.”

The post comes after Scene collected Rs 116 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

Also Read: Scene movie review: A wild, funny, dark roller-coaster, starring a version of Suriya we all missed

Scene completed a hat-trick of hits for Suriya in 2026. Karuppu, a fantasy action drama directed by RJ Balaji, opened to Rs 15.50 crore net in May and went on to cross Rs 310 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career. Vishwanath and Sons, a family entertainer directed by Telugu filmmaker Venky Atluri, opened to Rs 15.35 crore net in August and crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide. Scene, a dark crime comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, has now opened to Rs 40 crore worldwide and crossed Rs 116.65 crore worldwide in three days, with each day collecting more than the last.

Suriya and Jyotika’s gratitude note

On Sunday, as Scene crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark, Suriya shared a photograph with Jyotika on his social media and posted a message thanking audiences for the film’s reception.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude. The love and warmth you have shown Scene, across languages and borders, means the world to our team, Jo and me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful,” he wrote.

Our hearts are full of gratitude! ❤️ The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful! Happy Diwali Dear All 🙏❤️ #JithuMadhavan #Jyotika #NazriyaFahadh #Naslen @sushintdt #VineethAugustian #AjmalSabu #JayshreeDamodharan @rajsekarpandian @ZhagaramOffl @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SakthiFilmFctry @SonyMusicSouth — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 8, 2026

The success carries a personal significance for both Suriya and Jyotika beyond the box office. The couple backed the film under their production banners Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment, making Scene as much a bet by them as producers as it was by Suriya as an actor.