Mahesh Babu, Master and Keerthy Suresh ruled Twitter trends in 2020

Mahesh Babu and Vijay dominated Twitter trends in 2020. (Photo: Vijay/Twitter and Mahesh Babu/Twitter)

Twitter on Monday revealed the list of this year’s most tweeted-about south Indian stars and movies.

According to Twitter India, Master has topped 2020’s most tweeted-about south Indian movies list. Master is one of the highly-anticipated Tamil movies of 2020. The film was set to release in April, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It seems the delay has only increased the anticipation of movie buffs. Even the smallest update about the movie finds a lot of takers on social media.

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s yet-to-be-released movie Vakeele Saab has taken the second place on the list. The film is the official remake of Bollywood hit Pink, which came out in 2016. And the filmmakers kept the buzz around the Telugu remake alive by frequently releasing posters and updates about the movie.

It is followed by Ajith’s Valimai, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and Rajinikanth’s Darbar.

Mahesh Babu has topped 2020’s most tweeted-about south Indian actors list. The star began the year with the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film opened on Sankranti and kept the cash registers ringing at the box office. And again, the star dominated discussions on social media with the announcement of his movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

நீங்க ஆவலோடு காத்திட்டுருந்த moment வந்தாச்சு!

2020’ஸ் Most Tweeted About South Indian Superstars, இதோ! 🥁#இதுநடந்தது pic.twitter.com/47crVyjGmF — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 14, 2020

Pavan Kalyan again retains the second position in the list, followed by Vijay, Jr NTR, Suriya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi. The reason for Tarak finding a spot among the top five highly-discussed actors is the teaser from his upcoming movie Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), which sparked excitement and controversy in equal measure.

Twitter India also revealed the list of most-tweeted-about south Indian actresses of 2020. Keerthy Suresh topped the list thanks to her movies Penguin and Miss India, which released directly on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, respectively, during the lockdown period. And Kajal Aggarwal, who got married in October this year, is the second most-talked about female south Indian celebrity on Twitter. She is followed by Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and Trisha.

