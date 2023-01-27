Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns producer for Tamil film LGM conceptualised by wife Sakshi. More details here

For a while, it was rumoured that former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is planning to bankroll a Tamil film and will collaborate with Vijay. A part of the rumour has turned true now. Captain Cool will indeed produce a Tamil movie under his production banner Dhoni Entertainment. However, he is not collaborating with Vijay. His first Tamil production venture will be a light-hearted family drama titled LGM aka Let’s Get Married.

The official motion poster of the film was unveiled on the official Twitter handle of Dhoni’s production house. The film will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who is also doubling up as the music composer. Sakshi Dhoni, the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, has conceptualized the movie, according to the official press release.

LGM was launched in Chennai with a puja ceremony, which was attended by many celebrities. The movie will star Harish Kalyan of Pyaar Prema Kadhal fame in the lead role. Ivana, who rose to instant fame with the blockbuster film Love Today, will play the female lead in LGM, which also features veteran actor Nadiya and Yogi Babu. The film has cinematography by Vishwajith.

Talking about the foray into Tamil cinema, Sakshi Dhoni said, “We look forward to being here and doing more such meaningful stories.” On the other hand, the film’s director Ramesh Thamilmani, who has also penned the script for the film, said, “We are excited to start this fascinating journey today. I assure you that this fun-filled film will be one that the entire family can enjoy.”

Dhoni enjoys incredible support from the people of Tamil Nadu as the captain of Chennai Super Kings. He is fondly called Thala by fans in the state, and over the years, the cricketer has also spoken a lot about the special bond he shares with the southern state. Now, as a producer of a Tamil film, his association with fans here will continue even after his retirement from IPL in 2023.