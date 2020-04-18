Mahavir Karna: Vikram looks stunning as mythological warrior Karna

The main takeaway from the behind-the-scenes video is that Mahavir Karna is very much on track. The main takeaway from the behind-the-scenes video is that Mahavir Karna is very much on track.

Director RS Vimal on Friday released a short behind-the-scenes video of his upcoming multilingual movie Mahavir Karna. The footage was shared on the director’s Facebook page to mark the 54th birthday celebration of Vikram, who is playing the titular role in the multi-crore film.

Peppered with liberal streaks of grey hair, Vikram looks stunning in the costume of mythological warrior Karna. The video shows a glimpse of shooting that is happening in the backdrop of green screens.

The main takeaway from the behind-the-scenes video is that the project is very much on track. It was about time that RS Vimal shared some updates about the project as fans were getting worried about the fate of the project.

Mahavir Karna was announced in 2018, and it was expected to hit screens during the first half of 2020. However, the movie is still in production, and amid the ongoing pandemic, it is unlikely to hit theaters soon. The director had earlier told indianexpress.com that the producers have hired the services of technicians who worked on the popular hit television show Game of Thrones.

Mahavir Karna is being made at an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.

