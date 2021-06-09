scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra welcome a baby boy

Actor Mahat Raghavendra and model Prachi Mishra have been blessed with a baby boy.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
Updated: June 9, 2021 12:01:00 am
Mahat Raghavendra Prachi MishraIt's a baby boy for Mahat Raghavendra. (Photo: Twitter/MahatOfficial)

Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra and wife Prachi welcomed a baby boy on Monday. Mahat took to Twitter to post a photo of his family.

“God has blessed us with a cute little baby boy today morning! Prachi & me are over joyed with this bundle of happiness. Thank you everyone for all your love and good wishes. So excited to be a dad,” he captioned the image.

In May, Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra organized a baby shower.

Actor Mahat Raghavendra tied the knot with model Prachi Mishra in February last year.

On the work front, Mahat has Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda, Ivan Than Uthaman, Kaadhal Conditions Apply and Cycle in his kitty.

