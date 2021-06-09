Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra welcome a baby boy

Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra and wife Prachi welcomed a baby boy on Monday. Mahat took to Twitter to post a photo of his family.

“God has blessed us with a cute little baby boy today morning! Prachi & me are over joyed with this bundle of happiness. Thank you everyone for all your love and good wishes. So excited to be a dad,” he captioned the image.

In May, Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra organized a baby shower.

Actor Mahat Raghavendra tied the knot with model Prachi Mishra in February last year.

On the work front, Mahat has Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda, Ivan Than Uthaman, Kaadhal Conditions Apply and Cycle in his kitty.