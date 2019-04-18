Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Mahat Raghavendra gets engaged to Prachi Mishra

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Mahat Raghavendra on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce his engagement with longtime girlfriend Prachi Mishra. He shared a picture of himself with his fiancee. While Mahat wore the customary silk dhoti and shirt, Prachi was dressed in a yellow saree.

The couple’s relationship had been in the spotlight since Mahat’s participation in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. On the show, he courted many controversies due to his ill-tempered nature, which even led to physical fights. He also drew a lot of attention owing to his whirlwind romance with co-contestant, Yashika Anand.

Even as Mahat Raghavendra’s overtures towards Yashika, in the beginning, looked playful, the relationship between them got serious when they both started expressing how they feel about each other. Given that everyone was aware of the fact that Mahat was dating Prachi, the viewers were curious to know how the love triangle will play out. And there was enough drama on the show every day to keep the audience invested in the relationship.

The love triangle took an unexpected turn when Mahat confessed his love for Yashika on the show. The plot got thicker when Prachi soon took to social media to announce that she was breaking up with Mahat.

Prachi Mishra, a model and the winner Femina Miss India Earth 2012, had said, “… I sent someone whom I love and we planned our life around the big boss timing etc. I am making my personal life public so that ppl who are bombarding my social media with msgs of sympathy or filthy things – plz know one thing that mahat Went inside Like this! He was in love and I still am…. To answer everyone – I am not with him anymore, but I will meet him in Person and discuss everything (sic).”

However, the couple sorted out the differences after Mahat was evicted from the show.

Prachi Mishra and Mahat Raghavendra met in Dubai two years ago and started dating soon after.