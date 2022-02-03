Mahaan trailer: Vikram is ‘Breaking Bad’ in Karthik Subbaraj’s drama

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj on Thursday released the trailer of his upcoming film Mahaan, starring Vikram and Dhurv in the lead roles. The trailer shows us the life of a working-class math teacher turning to a life of crime to live in wealth and indulge in all the vices that he was programmed to fight.

Judging from the trailer, the basic premise of the movie reminds us of the hit show Breaking Bad. The show’s lead character Walter White uses his knowledge in chemistry to cook meth and distribute it to get out of his financial troubles and secure his family’s future before his impending death. But, Walter White also takes to a life of crime as he believes that his value and knowledge is tragically underappreciated and undervalued by others. The business in drugs, however, allows him to do what he loves, work with chemicals, and make lots of money doing it.

Similarly, we see, Vikram’s Gandhi Mahaan is being mistreated by the students at the school. His wife, played by Simran, yells at him for Rs 50 deducted from his salary. He’s frustrated and feels trapped. After a point, he takes to crime and becomes the kingpin of the illegal liquor business in Tamil Nadu.

From the trailer, we can also see Gandhi Mahaan shares a difficult relationship with his son, played by Dhruv. It is safe to assume that while he became a top criminal, his son may have become a cop, thus setting the stage for an emotional conflict.

The official synopsis reads, “Mahaan is the story of a man who strays away from his family in search of personal freedom and wealth. However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father?”

“Mahaan is very special to me as this is the first time I am getting to share screen space with my father and that too in a role portraying his son. He is a very talented man with an excellent understanding of the craft and I have so much to learn from him. Working under Karthik Subbaraj Sir’s direction was a superb experience and he guided me through the film, helping me understand the nuances and intensity of my character in depth. It really brought out the best in me and I hope the audience enjoys my performance and the film,” said Dhruv.

The original Tamil film will also be made available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. In Kannada, the movie has been titled Maha Purusha.

Mahaan will stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.